EU steps on Customs Union, visa liberalization in everyone’s interest: Erdoğan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday underscored the importance of EU steps to update the Customs Union and advance visa liberalization, saying "it would serve the interests of all."

During a joint news conference with Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker in the Turkish capital Ankara, Erdoğan noted that Türkiye and Austria have significant cooperation potential in green energy, critical minerals, high technology, transport, and the defense industry.

"Together with Austria, we can implement strategic cooperation to strengthen the Middle Corridor," Erdoğan added.