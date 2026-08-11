Temporary protection in EU covers 4.4M people fleeing Ukraine

The number of individuals fleeing Ukraine and holding temporary protection in the EU reached 4.41 million by the end of June, while Germany hosted the highest number of these beneficiaries.

The number of people from Ukraine under temporary protection increased by 24,380, or 0.6%, compared to the end of May 2026, Eurostat announced on Tuesday.

Germany hosted the highest number of beneficiaries with 1.28 million people, accounting for 29.2% of the EU total.

Poland and Czechia followed Germany by sheltering 961,170 and 390,810 individuals, representing 21.8% and 8.9% of the total, respectively.

The number of individuals under temporary protection increased in 24 of the 27 EU member states during this period.

Italy recorded the largest absolute increase with 4,115 new beneficiaries, followed by Czechia with 3,835 and Germany with 2,960.

Conversely, Poland, Belgium, and Ireland registered decreases of 6,335, 35, and 15 people, respectively.

Czechia observed the highest ratio of temporary protection beneficiaries with 35.8 per 1,000 people, while Slovakia and Greek Cypriot recorded 27.2 and 26.8, compared to the EU average of 9.8.

Ukrainian citizens constituted over 98.5% of the temporary protection beneficiaries in the bloc by the end of June.

Adult women accounted for 43.4% of the total population under protection, while adult men made up 27% and minors represented 29.6%.

The attribution of temporary protection status relied on the Council Implementing Decision of March 2022, which recognized a mass influx of displaced persons due to the war.

The European Council adopted a decision in June 2025 to extend the temporary protection for displaced individuals until March 2027.



