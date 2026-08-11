Japan successfully launches H3 rocket, puts positioning satellite into orbit

Japan successfully launched its flagship H3 rocket on Tuesday, placing a positioning satellite into orbit in the second consecutive successful mission for the launch vehicle following a failure last December, local media reported.

The H3 rocket No. 9 lifted off from the Tanegashima Space Center in southwestern Japan carrying the Michibiki No. 7 positioning satellite, according to Kyodo News.

The satellite is part of Japan's Quasi-Zenith Satellite System, which provides positioning information for services, including smartphones and vehicle navigation.

The launch was initially scheduled for Friday but was postponed to Monday because of a passing typhoon, and then delayed for another day due to unfavorable weather around the launch site.

The successful mission follows a setback last December, when an H3 rocket carrying the Michibiki No. 5 satellite failed to place its payload into orbit.

Japan currently operates five Michibiki satellites and aims to deploy seven, allowing the country to provide full positioning services without relying on foreign satellite systems.

The H3 replaced the H2A as Japan's flagship launch vehicle after the latter served for more than two decades.

The H3 program has faced mixed results, but the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency successfully launched another H3 rocket in June, placing several miniature satellites into orbit.