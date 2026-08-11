Philippines flood, landslide death toll rises to 19

People ride a tricycle along a flooded road in Rizal province, northeast of Metro Manila, Philippines 10 August 2026. (EPA)

The death toll rose to 19 in the Philippines on Tuesday from floods and landslides triggered by the southwest monsoon and tropical cyclones Luis and Kujira.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council also reported four people missing, according to The Philippine Daily Inquirer.

At least 2.27 million people were affected by the severe weather.

More than 94,990 people are currently sheltering in 919 evacuation centers across the affected regions.

At least 684 houses were reported damaged, including 45 that were completely destroyed.

The total value of infrastructure damage now stands at 1.45 billion pesos ($23 million), while agricultural damage is estimated at 135.33 million pesos.