At least 7 killed, 21 injured in overnight Russian, Ukrainian strikes

Ukrainian rescuers work at the site of a Russian attack on a residential area in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, 11 August 2026, amid the ongoing Russian invasion. (EPA)

At least seven people were killed, and 21 others injured in overnight Russian and Ukrainian strikes, according to officials from both countries.

Voronezh Gov. Aleksandr Gusev said on the Russian social media platform Max that a drone crash killed one person and injured two others, while sparking fires at two warehouses "operated by a large company" in the Novousmansky district.

The blaze at one facility covered about 16,000 square meters (172,200 square feet), while the fire at the other spread across roughly 20,000 square meters (215,300 square feet), he said.

Three trucks and a car were also damaged by debris, Gusev added.

The warehouses are believed to be operated by Wildberries, Russia's largest online marketplace, which said on Telegram that its logistics facilities in the Voronezh region had been evacuated as a safety precaution.

Separately, Russia's Defense Ministry claimed its forces shot down 396 Ukrainian drones across the country and over Crimea, which Moscow illegally annexed in 2014.

Meanwhile, a "massive" Russian combined attack involving missiles and guided bombs on the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia killed six people and injured 19 others, regional Gov. Ivan Fedorov said on Telegram.

The attack damaged four apartment buildings and several nonresidential buildings, Fedorov said.

Independent verification of claims from either side remains difficult due to the ongoing war.

Ukraine has intensified drone strikes on logistics facilities operated by Wildberries in a campaign that began in mid-July and has spread across several Russian regions.

Since July 18, Ukrainian drones have targeted more than 15 Wildberries logistics centers, including facilities in the Moscow, Tambov, Leningrad, Krasnodar, Volgograd and Stavropol regions, as well as in Crimea.

Kyiv has accused the e-commerce retailer of playing a role in Moscow's military supply chain, while Moscow and Wildberries maintain that the facilities are purely civilian.