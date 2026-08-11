Germany urges Iran to engage in talks, reopen Strait of Hormuz unconditionally

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul urged Iran on Monday to engage constructively in negotiations with regional countries and the US to bring the ongoing conflict to an end.
In a post on the US social media platform X, Wadephul said he made the call during a phone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.
"I urged Iran to finally engage constructively in negotiations with regional neighbours & USA in order to bring the conflict to an end," he said.
He also called for the unconditional reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime route for global energy supplies.
"The Strait of Hormuz needs to be opened unconditionally, ensuring free and safe navigation for all," he added.