South Korean police raid airport operator, ministry over Jeju Air crash

South Korean police raided state-run Korea Airports Corp. (KAC), the Transport Ministry and a regional aviation office Tuesday as part of an investigation into the 2024 Jeju Air plane crash that killed 179 people.

Investigators from a special police team were dispatched to KAC, which operates most of South Korea's major domestic airports except Incheon International Airport, as well as the ministry and the Busan Regional Office of Aviation, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The searches were aimed at securing additional evidence related to suspicions of professional negligence resulting in death or injury, according to police.

A team official said 45 people are currently facing such suspicions as part of the investigation.

Police are also considering whether additional charges related to causing a serious public disaster could be applied, Yonhap reported.

The investigation is examining the cause of the Dec. 29, 2024 crash at Muan International Airport and whether government agencies and other responsible bodies properly carried out their duties.

The Jeju Air passenger jet crashed while landing at the airport, killing 179 of the 181 people aboard.

The disaster was one of the deadliest aviation accidents in South Korean history.