Colombia freezes ties with Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic

Colombia announced the suspension of diplomatic relations Monday with the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR), aligning its foreign policy with Morocco's claims over Western Sahara.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs made this decision following a sovereign review of the recognition of the SADR granted by the previous government, taking into account that the United Nations does not recognize it as a member state," the ministry said in a statement.

It clarified that Colombia now recognizes Morocco's "sovereignty over all its territory," including the disputed Western Sahara region. The shift implies an immediate halt to all political contacts, mission exchanges and multilateral support for the SADR.

The government expressed interest in a new "bilateral dynamic" with Rabat, highlighting potential cooperation in trade, investment and food security.

The SADR is a partially recognized state proclaimed in 1976 by the Polisario Front, which seeks independence for Western Sahara. The self-declared state claims all of Western Sahara but exercises control over only part of the territory. Morocco controls and administers most of the region, and the sovereignty dispute remains unresolved under international law.

Western Sahara remains a key issue in North African diplomacy. Morocco has proposed broad autonomy for the territory under its sovereignty, while the Polisario Front continues to seek a referendum on self-determination, a position supported by Algeria.

In October, US envoy Steve Witkoff said his team was working toward a mediated settlement between Morocco and Algeria.

The UN Security Council recently adopted a US-backed resolution supporting Morocco's autonomy proposal.

The dispute over Western Sahara dates to 1975, when Spain ended its colonial rule of the territory. It escalated into armed conflict between Morocco and the Polisario Front until a 1991 ceasefire.





