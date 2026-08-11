US pledges $15.5M in emergency aid after deadly earthquake in Colombia

The US State Department announced $15.5 million in emergency funding for Colombia on Monday after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake killed at least 111 people and damaged hundreds of buildings.

"Following today's devastating 7.4 magnitude earthquake across various regions in Colombia, the Trump Administration is committing $15.5 million in funding for emergency shelter, food, protection and earthquake assessments," the State Department said in a post on the US social media platform X.

"We are united in prayer with the Colombian people and stand ready to support President Abelardo de la Espriella and his government as they assess the needs on the ground," it added.

Separately, State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said in a post on X that the department is "actively assisting" American citizens affected by the earthquake, urging Americans in Colombia to reach the US Embassy in Bogota for consular assistance

The earthquake struck near San Jose del Palmar in the Choco region, located roughly 400 kilometers (249 miles) west of Colombia's capital, Bogota, at a depth of about 107 kilometers (66 miles), according to the US Geological Survey.

At least 111 people were killed and 87 injured and approximately 1,600 buildings damaged, including at least 61 that collapsed, according to Colombian authorities.





