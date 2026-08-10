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News World Azerbaijani president, Lithuanian premier discuss energy cooperation in phone call

Azerbaijani president, Lithuanian premier discuss energy cooperation in phone call

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published August 10,2026 12:18 PM
Updated August 10,2026 12:25 PM
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AZERBAIJANI PRESIDENT, LITHUANIAN PREMIER DISCUSS ENERGY COOPERATION IN PHONE CALL
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev (File Photo)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Lithuanian Prime Minister Mindaugas Sinkevicius discussed energy cooperation, trade, and bilateral relations over the phone on Monday.

According to the Azerbaijani Presidency, Aliyev and Sinkevicius expressed satisfaction with the positive momentum in bilateral relations in recent years.

They also discussed Azerbaijan-EU relations, noting that recent high-level contacts have contributed to closer cooperation, highlighting Lithuania's continued support for Azerbaijan's cooperation with the bloc.

The two also exchanged views on the current international situation.