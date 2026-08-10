Azerbaijani president, Lithuanian premier discuss energy cooperation in phone call

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Lithuanian Prime Minister Mindaugas Sinkevicius discussed energy cooperation, trade, and bilateral relations over the phone on Monday.

According to the Azerbaijani Presidency, Aliyev and Sinkevicius expressed satisfaction with the positive momentum in bilateral relations in recent years.

They also discussed Azerbaijan-EU relations, noting that recent high-level contacts have contributed to closer cooperation, highlighting Lithuania's continued support for Azerbaijan's cooperation with the bloc.

The two also exchanged views on the current international situation.