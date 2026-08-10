ETNA VOLCANO ASH CLOUD HALTS ARRIVALS AT SICILYS CATANIA AIRPORT

A plum of ashes rises from a crater of the Mount Etna volcano during an eruption on July 30, 2026. (AFP File Photo)

Flights arriving at Catania airport in eastern Sicily were suspended until 1500 GMT on Monday after volcanic ash ⁠from a fresh ⁠eruption of Mount Etna drifted into airspace around the airport, operator SAC said.

Etna, which towers ⁠over Sicily's east coast, is one of the world's most active volcanoes and frequently disrupts air traffic at Catania, the island's main airport and Italy's fifth busiest by passenger traffic.

"As the situation is significantly affecting operations, passengers are kindly ⁠advised ⁠to check the status of their flight with their airline before heading to the airport", SAC said in a statement on Monday.

The situation is being constantly monitored, and further updates will be provided depending ⁠on the evolution of volcanic activity and weather conditions, it added.

The latest eruptive phase on Europe's highest volcano was continuing from vents at altitudes of 2,750 metres (9,022 ft) and 2,360 ⁠metres, ‌feeding several ‌lava flows and creating extensive ⁠lava fields, Italy's ‌National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) said.

INGV's Volcano Observatory Notice ⁠for Aviation (VONA) remained at ⁠the highest alert level, red, indicating ⁠ongoing hazards for aircraft from ash emissions.



































