Israeli fire injures 7 Palestinians across Gaza amid ceasefire violations

Seven Palestinians, including a woman and a child, were injured by Israeli fire across the Gaza Strip on Sunday, according to medical sources.

Six of them were taken to Nasser Hospital after Israeli forces opened fire in southern and central Khan Younis, the sources told Anadolu.

Witnesses said Israeli tanks also fired on tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in Al-Mawasi, south of Khan Younis and north of Rafah.

In Gaza City, another Palestinian was injured by Israeli fire on Al-Nafaq Street in the east, a medical source said.

Israeli military vehicles and quadcopter drones also opened fire on homes and tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in the eastern Al-Tuffah neighborhood, according to local sources and witnesses.

In northern Gaza, Israeli artillery shelled areas around homes near Sheikh Zayed City in Beit Lahia, while heavy gunfire was reported from nearby Israeli positions.

Israeli forces also opened fire on homes east of the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, accompanied by artillery shelling in the area. No casualties were reported.

Israeli violations of the ceasefire have killed 1,257 Palestinians and wounded 4,131 others since the agreement took effect last October, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

Since Oct. 8, 2023, Israel has waged what Palestinians describe as a genocidal war on Gaza with US support, killing more than 73,000 Palestinians and injuring over 174,000, most of them women and children, while devastating about 90% of the enclave's infrastructure.



