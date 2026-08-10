Trump names Will Scharf as White House counsel

US President Donald Trump announced Sunday that White House Staff Secretary Will Scharf will become White House counsel, replacing David Warrington in the administration's top legal position.

Scharf will take over as White House counsel and assistant to the president effective Sept. 1, Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

Warrington, whom Trump praised for his work as White House counsel and on Trump's presidential campaign, will leave the administration for the private sector.

"It is my Great Honor to announce that, effective September 1st, Will Scharf will become Assistant to the President and White House Counsel, replacing a man, David Warrington, who has done a truly outstanding job as White House Counsel and, before that, for my Presidential Campaign. David will be going on to the Private Sector," Trump said, without elaborating.

Scharf previously also chaired the National Capital Planning Commission. Trump said he has known Scharf well and that Scharf previously represented him in several cases, including before the US Supreme Court, during the Biden administration.

He also highlighted Scharf's legal and academic background, noting that he previously served as a federal prosecutor, worked in private practice and clerked for two federal appeals court judges. He attended Princeton University and Harvard Law School.

"Will is Tough, Strong, and Smart! He also loves our Country, and respects the Law. Will Scharf will do a great job as White House Counsel!" Trump said.





