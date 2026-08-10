Iran says Hormuz talks with Oman progressing 'constructively'

Iran said Monday that negotiations with Oman regarding transit through the Strait of Hormuz are progressing "smoothly and constructively."

"An understanding has been reached about the shipping traffic map and consultations are continuing to finalize some technical points in the joint statement," Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei told a weekly news conference, as cited by the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

He said mechanisms will be established to ensure safe maritime traffic, protect the environment and address "maritime crimes."

"It has also been emphasized that for the provision of maritime services to vessels, related costs and fees are charged," he added.

The spokesman said the primary objective of the ongoing talks between Tehran and Muscat "is to reach a lasting understanding that ensures complete security in the strait."

Discussions with Oman "is just a bilateral process to determine the safe route of international shipping and has nothing to do with political differences," he added.

Baqaei also asserted that the Strait of Hormuz will not reopen until Washington meets Tehran's demands, including an end to its naval blockade of Iranian ports.

The remarks come as negotiations over the future of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz remain at an impasse.

Iran and the US signed a memorandum of understanding in June through Pakistani and Qatari mediation, ending active hostilities and launching negotiations toward a broader agreement.

The memorandum envisaged a gradual restoration of commercial navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, but implementation later stalled as both sides exchanged accusations of violating its terms.

During the conference, Baqaei also said that a final decision on the composition and level of Iran's delegation to the UN General Assembly meeting in September has yet to be made and will be announced in the coming weeks.