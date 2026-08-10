16 Bangladeshis killed in Saudi sofa factory fire

At least 16 Bangladeshi migrant workers were killed when a fire broke out Sunday at a sofa factory in the Saudi capital Riyadh, said the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, citing the fire service department there.

Minister for Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Ariful Haque Chowdhury expressed shock and sorrow over the deaths.

Ten of the victims were from Bangladesh's northern Naogaon district, while the rest were from the northern and western Natore and Rajshahi districts, according to the ministry.

"Such untimely and tragic deaths of expatriates working in distant Saudi Arabia in search of livelihood are very heartbreaking. Their contribution to the country's economy is immense," Chowdhury said in the statement.

He said the Bangladesh Embassy in Saudi Arabia is maintaining round-the-clock contact with the accident site and local authorities. The concerned officials have been instructed to expedite the repatriation of the deceased expatriates' remains and ensure all necessary government assistance and compensation for their families.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh said it is closely monitoring the situation and providing all necessary assistance.

Officials from the Bangladesh Embassy in Riyadh have arrived at the scene and are working closely with the relevant Saudi authorities to identify the deceased and complete the necessary formalities for repatriating their remains.

Saudi Arabia remains the top destination for Bangladeshi migrant workers, with roughly 3.5 million citizens living and working in the Kingdom.

Bangladeshi migrant workers sent more than $2.7 billion in remittances last year, with the majority employed in low-skilled jobs.



