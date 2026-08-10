MESSIS FATHER LAID TO REST IN PRIVATE CEREMONY

Jorge Messi, the 68-year-old father of Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi, was laid to rest in a private family ceremony Sunday, according to Argentine media.

He was buried at El Prado cemetery on the outskirts of Rosario in Santa Fe Province, according to reports.

Lionel Messi, his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and other family members and close relatives attended the funeral, which was held under tight security and with strict privacy measures.

Journalists, police officers and Messi fans gathered outside the cemetery.

Many supporters brought gifts to pay their respects to Jorge Messi, who played an important role in Lionel Messi's life and career both as his father and manager.

The family did not disclose the cause of death. However, Argentina's newspaper Clarin reported that Jorge Messi had been receiving cancer treatment and had spent several months undergoing medical care at a hospital, including during the 2026 World Cup.

His health became a subject of public attention after Lionel Messi broke down in tears following a goal he scored against Algeria during the World Cup. The emotional moment was linked to concerns over his father's illness.

Despite the intense affection Argentines have for Messi, the crowd around the cemetery remained relatively small.

Meanwhile, the house where Lionel Messi was born has effectively become a memorial, with fans leaving numerous gifts, letters, banners and flowers outside.

The modest two-story house in Rosario, about 300 kilometers (186 miles) north of the capital Buenos Aires, was decorated with Argentine flags and messages of support for the soccer star.



