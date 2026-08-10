Türkiye’s industrial production falls 1.4% in June

Türkiye's industrial production dropped 1.4% year-on-year in June, according to official data released on Monday.

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) reported that among industrial subsectors, the mining and quarrying index fell 1.6% compared with the same month of last year.

The manufacturing index posted a 1.5% annual decrease during the same period.

Meanwhile, the electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply index rose 1.1% in June on an annual basis.

On a monthly basis, the country's overall industrial output edged up 0.1% in June.

Among monthly subsectors, the mining and quarrying index slipped 0.5%, while manufacturing remained unchanged.

The electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply index expanded 1.5% compared with May.