Türkiye’s industrial production falls 1.4% in June

Türkiye's industrial production dropped 1.4% year-on-year in June, according to official data released on Monday.
The Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) reported that among industrial subsectors, the mining and quarrying index fell 1.6% compared with the same month of last year.
The manufacturing index posted a 1.5% annual decrease during the same period.
Meanwhile, the electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply index rose 1.1% in June on an annual basis.
On a monthly basis, the country's overall industrial output edged up 0.1% in June.
Among monthly subsectors, the mining and quarrying index slipped 0.5%, while manufacturing remained unchanged.
The electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply index expanded 1.5% compared with May.