US intelligence flow to Ukraine rebounds

US intelligence sharing with Ukraine has returned to previous levels, Sen. Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, told Politico in remarks published on Wednesday.

"I don't want to get into any specifics, but it has improved," he said, adding that Ukraine's use of long-range drones and missiles has enabled deeper strikes inside Russia and strengthened its position.

The White House temporarily suspended intelligence sharing with Kyiv after a heated Oval Office exchange between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and senior US officials in February 2025.

Two Republican senators also reported that US-Ukraine intelligence cooperation has expanded at a critical moment.

"It sure seems like that," Texas Sen. John Cornyn said. "Everybody loves a winner and looks like Ukraine has turned the tide."

Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine said he has also noticed stronger coordination.

"I was in Ukraine in April 2025 and I was there again in July 2026. And I detect more confidence in the communication," he told Politico.

George Barros of the Institute for the Study of War added that US intelligence has been crucial to Ukraine's recent successes.

He said intelligence approved by US President Donald Trump for strikes on Russian energy infrastructure made the attacks more effective and part of a broader strategy to pressure Moscow into negotiations.

The strikes, he said, were "supercharged," and became significantly more effective when imbued with intelligence from the Americans, part of a "larger, more coherent strategy for how to actually create real costs."

Barros added that US early warning systems have also helped Ukraine defend against Russian missile attacks throughout the war.





