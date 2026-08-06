Iraq’s ruling coalition warns armed groups over anti-terrorism law

Iraq's ruling State Administration Coalition warned Wednesday that armed groups operating outside state authority will face action under the country's anti-terrorism law, while declaring that the use of Iraqi territory to launch attacks against neighboring countries constitutes a crime threatening national security.

The warning came after the coalition's 37th regular meeting, where Iraq's top political leaders reviewed security, economic and regional developments.

In a statement carried by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), the coalition said anyone using Iraqi territory to attack neighboring countries or drag Iraq into conflicts that do not serve its national interests would be considered in violation of the law.

It said such acts violate constitutional provisions prohibiting the use of weapons outside state authority and the formation of armed groups outside the official security forces.

The coalition also reaffirmed its commitment to restricting weapons to state institutions and called for adherence to the government's disarmament timetable. It said that after Sept. 30, 2026, any armed activity outside state authority would be dealt with under Iraq's anti-terrorism law.

The meeting also reviewed economic and financial conditions, border security and efforts to combat terrorism, drug trafficking and organized crime, as well as regional developments and their implications for Iraq.

The coalition reaffirmed Iraq's support for dialogue and de-escalation in the region, rejected the use of force to resolve disputes and expressed readiness to help bridge differences between regional parties.

The State Administration Coalition is Iraq's ruling political alliance, established in late 2022 to end months of political deadlock. It brings together the country's main Shiite, Sunni and Kurdish political forces and serves as the parliamentary bloc backing the government while shaping Iraq's major strategic and sovereign policies.



