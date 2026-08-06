ISRAELI ATTACKS THREATEN SYRIAS STABILITY: TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTER

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Thursday that Israel's attacks in Syria are among the greatest threats to the country's stability, and accused the Israeli government of escalating violence across the region.

"Israel's attacks targeting Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity are among the greatest threats to the country's stability," Fidan said, speaking at a joint news conference in Ankara with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani, after talks.

Referring to the deal on the Gaza peace plan, Fidan said Israel's continued attacks "have once again shown that (Israeli Premier Benjamin) Netanyahu does not want peace."

"We are seeing that the Netanyahu government has intensified its acts of terror in the West Bank and Jerusalem," Fidan added.



