 Contact Us
News World Israeli attacks threaten Syria's stability: Turkish foreign minister

Israeli attacks threaten Syria's stability: Turkish foreign minister

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Fidan warns that Israel's attacks in Syria threaten regional stability, accuse Israel of escalating violence, and suggest Netanyahu's government opposes peace efforts.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published August 06,2026 02:36 PM
Subscribe
ISRAELI ATTACKS THREATEN SYRIAS STABILITY: TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTER

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Thursday that Israel's attacks in Syria are among the greatest threats to the country's stability, and accused the Israeli government of escalating violence across the region.

"Israel's attacks targeting Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity are among the greatest threats to the country's stability," Fidan said, speaking at a joint news conference in Ankara with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani, after talks.

Referring to the deal on the Gaza peace plan, Fidan said Israel's continued attacks "have once again shown that (Israeli Premier Benjamin) Netanyahu does not want peace."

"We are seeing that the Netanyahu government has intensified its acts of terror in the West Bank and Jerusalem," Fidan added.