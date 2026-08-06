Trump tells donors, ‘We need to elect JD,’ in 2028 presidential election

US President Donald Trump has privately told donors he wants Vice President JD Vance to win the 2028 presidential election, signaling openness to endorsing him, The Washington Post reported Thursday.

"At the end of the day, we need to elect JD," Trump said during an Oval Office meeting with donors about two weeks ago, according to people familiar with the remarks.

The report said that the comment differed from Trump's public stance over the past year, during which he encouraged competition between Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

He has praised both, suggested they could run together, and declined to name a preferred successor.

Despite expressing support for Vance to donors, Trump has continued asking advisers to compare Vance and Rubio. One White House official reportedly said he questioned staff about the two during a Marine One flight late last month.

One adviser reportedly said the president has privately decided Vance should lead the GOP after him, but that it is "too early" to determine when Vance will announce his candidacy or when Trump will publicly endorse him.

However, six other Trump allies and advisers said they are not convinced Trump has settled on Vance, noting that he often tells different people different things and could still change his mind.

"Anyone assuming it's a lock is just getting way ahead of themselves, or just doesn't know the president very well," said one official.

Vance has not announced his plans. People who have spoken with him reportedly said he had not yet decided, and one person close to him said he planned to wait until after the birth of his fourth child, born July 19.

One adviser said that Trump would still like Rubio on a joint ticket with Vance and frequently praises the secretary of state, though it remains unclear whether Rubio would accept the role of Vance's running mate.



