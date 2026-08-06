Russia says Kalibr cruise missile successfully hits target in test launch

Russia said on Thursday that its forces carried out a test launch of the Kalibr cruise missile.

The crew of Russia's Gremyashchiy corvette successfully struck a target with a Kalibr cruise missile during exercises by the Pacific Fleet, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The missile was launched from Avacha Bay and traveled about 1,300 kilometers (808 miles) to the Kura testing range in the Kamchatka region, according to the ministry.

The exercise was conducted as part of ongoing Pacific Fleet drills, the ministry said.

The Kalibr is a family of Russian long-range cruise missiles designed for use against both land and maritime targets. They can be launched from ships and submarines.

The system has been used by the Russian military since the 2010s. Kalibr missiles can travel more than 1,000 kilometers (621 miles), making them a key long-range strike weapon in the naval arsenal.



