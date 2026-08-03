Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) claimed Monday that EU leaders privately opposed Ukraine joining the bloc despite publicly supporting its eventual membership.

In a statement on Telegram, the SVR said information available to the agency indicated that "European leaders categorically reject the possibility" of Ukraine joining the EU during internal discussions, arguing that Kyiv's accession would create excessive economic and political risks for the bloc.

The agency claimed EU officials believed the bloc lacked the resources to meet Ukraine's expectations and that the accession process could therefore take many years.

"At the same time, the Euro-bureaucrats intend to continue deceiving the Ukrainian people, counting on using them as 'cannon fodder' in the confrontation with Russia," it said.

The intelligence agency also claimed the EU planned to offer Ukraine participation in the bloc's security policy without voting rights.

"To prevent disappointment among Ukrainians and an 'anti-European turn' of Ukraine (Little Russia) in the coming years, Brussels in June of this year offered, as a 'sweetener,' to begin pre-accession negotiations with Ukraine," it claimed.

The SVR further alleged that both Brussels and Kyiv understood that Ukraine's future EU membership remained unlikely but continued promoting the prospect because Ukraine depended on European financial and military assistance.

The EU has repeatedly stated publicly Ukraine's future lies within the bloc and has backed its membership bid, while stressing that accession depends on Kyiv meeting the required political, legal and economic criteria.





