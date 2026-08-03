Board of Peace envoy urges Netanyahu to halt attacks in Gaza

Board of Peace envoy Nickolay Mladenov on Monday urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to halt attacks in the Gaza Strip, according to Israeli media.

Citing a source, Israel's Channel 12 reported that Mladenov and Board of Peace senior adviser Aryeh Lightstone met with Netanyahu and asked him "to stop the strikes in Gaza as Israel pledged to do when it agreed to President Trump's 20-point plan."

The Israeli public broadcaster KAN earlier reported that Mladenov had arrived in Israel for meetings with Israeli officials.

Meanwhile, an Israeli political source said in a statement circulated to Israeli media that Israel "will not withdraw from the current line in the Gaza Strip" and "will continue to thwart any threat to our citizens and soldiers."

Israeli media outlets said statements attributed to a "political source" are issued by the Israeli prime minister's office.

On Friday, the Board of Peace and US President Donald Trump announced an agreement to implement the next phase of the Gaza ceasefire, with the board saying Hamas had accepted a detailed roadmap. Israel has not officially commented on the proposal.

Despite the announcement of the roadmap, the Israeli army has killed at least 28 Palestinians in attacks across the Gaza Strip since Friday.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, the Israeli army has killed more than 73,000 Palestinians and injured over 174,000 others since October 2023.

The ministry also said that despite a ceasefire agreement that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, the Israeli army has continued attacks across the enclave, killing 1,250 Palestinians and injuring 4,110 others.

Israel has continued restricting the entry of agreed quantities of food, medicine, medical supplies, shelter materials and prefabricated homes into Gaza, where about 2.4 million Palestinians, including roughly 1.5 million displaced people, continue to face catastrophic humanitarian conditions.