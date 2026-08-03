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News World US signs deal to boost output of parts for Patriot

US signs deal to boost output of parts for Patriot

The U.S. Department of War announced multi-year framework agreements totaling over $3 billion on Monday with Northrop Grumman, in coordination with Lockheed Martin, to rapidly expand production capacity for critical components used in the Patriot PAC-3 MSE and THAAD missile interceptor systems.

Reuters WORLD
Published August 03,2026 05:38 PM
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US SIGNS DEAL TO BOOST OUTPUT OF PARTS FOR PATRIOT

The U.S. Defense Department has signed a framework deal with Lockheed ⁠Martin and Northrop ⁠Grumman to expand the production capacity of components for the Patriot PAC-3 and THAAD missile ⁠interceptor systems, it said on Monday.

Pentagon negotiators have pressed contractors to move much faster with tentative production agreements struck earlier this year to increase missile output as conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine strain U.S. weapons stockpiles. Ukraine ⁠has ⁠run chronically low on supplies of Patriots, which remain the only weapon in its arsenal capable of downing ballistic missiles.

In its statement on Monday, the department said the framework deal would allow production ⁠of Patriots to triple and THAAD systems to quadruple.

It did not give a value for the deal, which it said would establish a second source for PAC-3 solid ⁠rocket ‌motors ‌and ramp up output of ⁠ignition safety devices. It ‌follows a deal last week when the U.S. Army ⁠awarded Lockheed Martin a ⁠contract worth up to $58.6 billion ⁠to produce Patriot interceptor missiles.