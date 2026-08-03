Iran says holding no talks with US, working with Oman to establish 'temporary route' via Hormuz

Iran said Monday that it is not engaged in negotiations with the US and that it is working with Oman to establish "a temporary route" in the Strait of Hormuz to ensure safe navigation through the strategic waterway.

Speaking at a press briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said Tehran's talks with Muscat are aimed at establishing a temporary shipping route through the strategic waterway.

"Our current discussions with Oman are focused on ensuring the safe passage of ships in the Strait of Hormuz," Baqaei said, according to the semi-official Fars news agency.

"We are working to establish a temporary route, in cooperation with Oman, as soon as possible, so that we can ensure the safety of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz," he added.

Baqaei rejected reports of negotiations between Tehran and Washington, saying: "We are not having negotiations with the United States."

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump said that talks with Iran will begin Monday afternoon, expressing optimism that an agreement on the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's "denuclearization" could soon be reached.

Baqaei also said the situation in the Strait of Hormuz "will not change as long as the United States continues its acts of aggression and its blockade."