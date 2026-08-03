Agreement on phase 2 of Gaza ceasefire plan ‘remains on paper’ as Gaza killings continue: Palestine

The Palestinian Authority (PA) said Monday the agreement on implementing the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal "remains on paper" as Israel continues lethal attacks on Palestinians.

"The announcement of the agreement did not lead to a comprehensive halt to the aggression or the protection of the Palestinian people," PA spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said in a statement carried by the official news agency Wafa.

At least 18 Palestinians were killed in a series of Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip on Sunday despite a ceasefire in place since Oct. 10, 2025. Ten more people were killed by Israeli fire in the enclave a day earlier.

"Israel continues its all-out war against the Palestinian people despite the announced agreement," Abu Rudeineh said, adding that the deal "remains on paper" while killings continue on the ground.

Abu Rudeineh warned against Israel's disregard for international efforts aimed at stopping its genocide against Palestinians.

He also called for halting Israeli attacks and destruction of Palestinian refugee camps and villages.

"This comes as part of Israel's comprehensive war targeting the Palestinian presence and the refugee issue," he said.

Abu Rudeineh renewed the Palestinian call on the international community, particularly the UN Security Council, to take urgent steps to force Israel to immediately implement the second phase of the ceasefire agreement.

He also stressed the need to halt military operations in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and provide international protection for Palestinians.

"Israel's continued impunity encourages it to keep violating international law and international humanitarian law," he added.

"There will be no security or stability in the region except by ending the occupation, stopping the aggression, and paving the way for a just and lasting peace based on international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital," Abu Rudeineh said.

On Friday, the Board of Peace and US President Donald Trump announced an agreement to implement the next phase of the Gaza ceasefire, with the board saying Hamas had accepted a detailed roadmap. Israel has not officially commented on the proposal.

Israel has killed more than 73,000 people and injured over 174,000 others in a brutal war in Gaza since October 2023.

Despite the ceasefire agreement in effect since Oct. 10, 2025, Israel has continued its attacks across the enclave, killing 1,250 Palestinians and injuring 4,110 others, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.