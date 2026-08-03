Aleppo artist works to preserve fading craft of leather burning

In a small workshop in Syria's Aleppo province, Yememe Turkmeni carefully presses heated metal tools against natural leather, creating intricate motifs through a craft now practiced by only a handful of artisans in the region.

The 53-year-old retired handicrafts teacher and mother of four has spent 26 years practicing leather burning, a rare art requiring precise control of heat and pressure to produce fine details, shading and variations in tone without damaging the material.

Although the craft was once widely practiced in Aleppo, Turkmeni said it had gradually faded as fewer people learned its techniques.

"Despite its long history, this craft had been almost forgotten in Aleppo," she told Anadolu. "Many people practiced wood burning, but very few worked on leather."

Working alongside her daughters, Turkmeni turns natural leather into bags, wall panels, tabletop artworks and decorative objects carrying traditional motifs.

She said her artistic journey began when she designed leather bags for herself and her daughters. Encouragement and growing demand from those around her later prompted her to broaden the range of items she produced.

Her participation in exhibitions also influenced her work, particularly after she noticed strong demand from Syrians living abroad for smaller pieces that could be easily transported.

"I noticed at exhibitions that smaller and lighter pieces were more popular," she said. "People living abroad, in particular, prefer works that are easy to transport. I therefore began focusing more on these products."