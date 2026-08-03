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Artificial intelligence becomes farmers' 'engineer'

Artificial intelligence is increasingly transforming agriculture by helping farmers monitor animal health, detect crop diseases and automate irrigation at lower cost.

Anadolu Agency TECH
Published August 03,2026 04:33 PM
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ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE BECOMES FARMERS ENGINEER

Artificial intelligence is not only automating one of humanity's oldest professions — it is also reducing the cost of the engineering expertise that small and medium-scale farmers have had to pay for over the years.

According to information compiled by Anadolu, as digitalization rapidly becomes a part of the agricultural sector, AI is being used across a wide range of applications, including animal health monitoring, disease diagnosis, irrigation automation and satellite-based crop tracking.

Some farmers are taking their experience to a new level by integrating AI into their work, delegating time-consuming tasks to the technology while focusing on increasing yields.

Sensors, robotic systems, satellite imagery and weather data now allow real-time monitoring of feed consumption, milk production and plant development, while image analysis enables early detection of crop diseases and faster decision-making.