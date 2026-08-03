Artificial intelligence becomes farmers' 'engineer'

Artificial intelligence is not only automating one of humanity's oldest professions — it is also reducing the cost of the engineering expertise that small and medium-scale farmers have had to pay for over the years.

According to information compiled by Anadolu, as digitalization rapidly becomes a part of the agricultural sector, AI is being used across a wide range of applications, including animal health monitoring, disease diagnosis, irrigation automation and satellite-based crop tracking.

Some farmers are taking their experience to a new level by integrating AI into their work, delegating time-consuming tasks to the technology while focusing on increasing yields.

Sensors, robotic systems, satellite imagery and weather data now allow real-time monitoring of feed consumption, milk production and plant development, while image analysis enables early detection of crop diseases and faster decision-making.