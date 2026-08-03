TÜRKIYES COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR SAYS ISRAEL SABOTAGES GAZA PEACE EFFORTS

Türkiye's Communications Director Burhanettin Duran on Monday slammed the latest Israeli attacks targeting Palestinians, stating that Tel Aviv's attacks "are deliberately sabotaging" all efforts to reach peace in Gaza.

"At a time when diplomatic initiatives aimed at achieving a ceasefire and lasting peace in Gaza are offering hope, Israel's latest attacks targeting civilians and healthcare infrastructure are deliberately sabotaging all efforts toward peace," Duran said on the Türkiye social media platform NSosyal.

Duran stated that these attacks, which disregard the right to life of women, children, and innocent civilians, clearly demonstrate that Benjamin Netanyahu's government is interested not in ending the conflict but in deepening the crisis.

He urged the global community to "adopt a more effective and principled stance in order to stop these aggressive policies, which threaten regional stability."

"Under the leadership of our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Türkiye will continue to stand by international law, human dignity and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, and to support all efforts aimed at establishing a just and lasting peace," he added.





