Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said ahead of the Ukraine war that talks with the United States and NATO would be pointless if Russia's security concerns were not addressed. "If this is not taken into account, our military forces will, of course, not sit idly by," he said. He then came to the negotiating table.

On the other hand, it was stated that U.S. President Donald Trump had provided weapons to the White House. It was also noted that the production licenses for Zelensky's Patriot air defense missile systems and the war had ended, along with diplomatic efforts aimed at securing their continuation.