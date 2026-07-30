 Contact Us
News World Lavrov signals Russia’s warning to West

Lavrov signals Russia’s warning to West

Russia signaled to the West that military action could follow if its security demands were ignored, according to remarks by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The statement came amid broader tensions over Ukraine and Western military support.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published July 30,2026 10:35 AM
Subscribe
LAVROV SIGNALS RUSSIA’S WARNING TO WEST

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said ahead of the Ukraine war that talks with the United States and NATO would be pointless if Russia's security concerns were not addressed. "If this is not taken into account, our military forces will, of course, not sit idly by," he said. He then came to the negotiating table.

On the other hand, it was stated that U.S. President Donald Trump had provided weapons to the White House. It was also noted that the production licenses for Zelensky's Patriot air defense missile systems and the war had ended, along with diplomatic efforts aimed at securing their continuation.