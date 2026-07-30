Europe wildfires spread as heatwave fuels crisis

At a time when Spain and France are grappling with the sixth heat wave affecting many countries, the latest wildfire is becoming increasingly difficult to contain. It was reported that an "heat dome" has settled over the area where the fire is burning.

In France, too, another wildfire fueled by hot weather and heatwaves is proving hard to fight. Temperatures in the Gironde region are expected to reach as high as 42 degrees Celsius.

The fires are also affecting Bordeaux and Lyon, where temperatures are forecast to hit 42 and 40 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Near Bordeaux, 2,500 firefighters and 1,500 soldiers have been battling the blaze for the past two weeks. Around 42,000 hectares have burned in the region. French officials detained 184 people in one day on suspicion of arson.

Since the beginning of the year, more than 13,000 fires have broken out in France, destroying 116,000 hectares of land. Experts say the sixth wave of wildfires is linked to rising temperatures and a sudden drop in humidity.

Dry vegetation allows the flames to spread more easily and turn into massive fires.