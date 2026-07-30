Major incident declared after large wildfire breaks out in East of England

A major incident was declared after a large wildfire broke out Wednesday in Suffolk, East of England, prompting evacuations as dozens of firefighters battle the blaze, according to media reports.

The incident was declared "due to the size and complexity" of the fire, which spread across a coastal heathland area in Dunwich Heath roughly the size of 14 football pitches, the BBC reported.

No injuries have been reported, according to Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service. Homes and a nearby caravan park were evacuated as a precaution.

Authorities said there was "no current risk to Sizewell B," the nuclear power station about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) from the heath, after the fire broke out shortly after 5.30 pm local time (1630GMT).

The wildfire came after the Environment Agency announced Wednesday that half of England had officially been declared in drought following record-low rainfall and prolonged high temperatures.

The UK Health Security Agency also issued an amber heat-health alert for the East Midlands, East of England, South East and London from Wednesday until Thursday morning.





