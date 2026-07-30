Iran’s IRGC vows to retaliate ‘today’ following US attacks

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Thursday that it controls the Strait of Hormuz and vowed to retaliate "today" following the overnight US attacks.

"The Strait of Hormuz is our territory, and the courageous forces of the IRGC Navy firmly control it," the IRGC said in a statement, according to the state-run news agency IRNA.

It added that "no foreign party that has come from thousands of kilometers away will be allowed to interfere."

"With the help of Almighty God, the aggressor will be punished today," the statement said.

Earlier, the US Central Command said that American forces completed a "heavy wave" of strikes against Iran in response to what it called attempted missile attacks targeting US forces in the Middle East.