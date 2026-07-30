Belgium voices concern over escalating violence in West Bank

Belgium on Thursday voiced concern over escalating Israeli settler violence in the West Bank and condemned the unauthorized entry by Israeli forces and officials into the UNRWA Kalandia Training Centre in East-Jerusalem.

"Belgium is deeply concerned by the continued violence perpetrated by Israeli settlers, carried out in an atmosphere of impunity, and fueled by the policies and rhetoric of certain political actors," the Foreign Ministry said in a written statement.

It warned that the current situation contributes to a "dangerous escalation" in the West Bank while threatening stability and peace.

"Belgium condemns the unauthorized entry of Israeli forces and officials into the UNRWA Kalandia Training Centre in East-Jerusalem. We reiterate the need for all parties to respect international law," the ministry added.

For weeks, the West Bank has seen an escalation in occupier attacks on Palestinians and their property amid accusations by Palestinians and Israeli and international rights groups that the Israeli army protects occupiers and sometimes takes part in the attacks.

Since the start of the war on Gaza in October 2023, attacks by the Israeli army and occupiers have escalated across the West Bank, killing more than 1,182 Palestinians, injuring around 13,000, and resulting in the arrest of nearly 24,000, according to official Palestinian figures.



