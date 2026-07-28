Drones strike homes and recycling plant near Moscow

Ukraine has caused severe damage in the Moscow region in a large-scale drone attack, hitting a residential building and a recycling plant, Russian authorities said on Tuesday.



Andrei Vorobyov, the governor of the Moscow region, said a drone had struck a block of flats.



"In addition, tyres on an open area caught fire after a drone came down," he wrote on Telegram. According to the authorities, the drones hit a recycling plant where tyres are processed into crumb rubber. Images suggest a major fire broke out. Media reports said a warehouse was also struck again.



In the village of Koledino, south of Moscow, the warehouse of logistics firm 3PL is said to be on fire. Nearby is a warehouse belonging to online wholesaler Wildberries, which has been targeted several times by Ukrainian strikes in recent days.



Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Ukraine had sent a total of around 390 drones towards Moscow. While the majority were intercepted well before reaching the capital, 81 were shot down on approach to the city, he wrote.



No casualties have been reported so far, but Russian officials have accused Ukraine of stepped-up "terror against the civilian population."



Russian special envoy Rodion Miroschnik said that Ukrainian strikes had killed nearly 60 civilians and wounded around 500 in the past week, according to the state news agency TASS.



The claims cannot be independently verified, but reports of civilian casualties on the Russian side have increased recently. Even so, the scale of damage and casualties caused by Ukrainian strikes is not comparable to the massive levels of destruction Russia has inflicted on Ukraine.



