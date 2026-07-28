Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes off southern Mexico

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck off Mexico's southern Pacific coast early Tuesday, according to the US Geological Survey.

The quake struck at 0535GMT, with its epicenter about 50 kilometers (31 miles) west-southwest of Brisas Barra de Suchiate in the southern state of Chiapas, the USGS said.

It occurred at a depth of 35 kilometers (21.7 miles).

Mexican authorities reported no immediate casualties, injuries or damage.

The USGS issued a green alert under its PAGER system, indicating that significant fatalities or economic losses are unlikely.



