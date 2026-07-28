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News Life Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes off southern Mexico

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes off southern Mexico

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast early Tuesday near Chiapas, according to the US Geological Survey. Authorities reported no immediate casualties or damage, and the USGS said significant losses were unlikely.

Anadolu Agency LIFE
Published July 28,2026 10:47 AM
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MAGNITUDE 5.9 EARTHQUAKE STRIKES OFF SOUTHERN MEXICO

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck off Mexico's southern Pacific coast early Tuesday, according to the US Geological Survey.

The quake struck at 0535GMT, with its epicenter about 50 kilometers (31 miles) west-southwest of Brisas Barra de Suchiate in the southern state of Chiapas, the USGS said.

It occurred at a depth of 35 kilometers (21.7 miles).

Mexican authorities reported no immediate casualties, injuries or damage.

The USGS issued a green alert under its PAGER system, indicating that significant fatalities or economic losses are unlikely.