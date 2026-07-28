RSF commander orders tactics shift after Sudanese army advances in North Kordofan

Rapid Support Forces (RSF) commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, on Monday ordered his fighters to change their military tactics following the Sudanese army's recent advances in North Kordofan state.

In a recorded video message, Hemedti called on RSF forces to "change their approach" starting immediately and instructed fighters to stop filming their movements, saying such videos provide intelligence that benefits the Sudanese army.

He also urged his forces to adhere to military rules and regulations and protect civilians, declaring: "From today, there is no sleep. It is to be or not to be."

Hemedti said the RSF leadership had moved to the front lines and announced that he would personally join his forces in the field during the next phase of the fighting.

"There is no turning back after today. Forward. The forces must be ready," he said.

The video marked Hemedti's first public appearance since the Sudanese army announced it had captured several areas in North Kordofan.

His remarks came hours after Transitional Sovereign Council Chairman and Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan toured Umm Sayala and Jabra al-Sheikh in North Kordofan, a day after the army announced it had taken control of both areas.

Before dawn Sunday, the Sudanese army said it had seized the towns of Bara and Jabra al-Sheikh, along with Umm Sayala, following battles with the RSF.

North, West and South Kordofan states have witnessed sustained fighting between the Sudanese army and the RSF since October 2025.

Sudan has been engulfed in war between the army and the RSF since April 2023, a conflict that has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced about 13 million others, according to UN and international estimates.





