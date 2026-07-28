Israel and Lebanon to meet for further talks in Rome

A fresh round of direct talks between Israel and Lebanon will take place in Rome in early August, the US State Department said on Monday.



Negotiators will meet in the Italian capital for US-led talks due to last two days on August 4, a department spokesman said.



Representatives would "focus on advancing the full implementation of the framework agreement," he said.



At the end of June, both countries agreed on a framework agreement brokered by the US that is intended to pave the way for a final peace agreement.



It includes so-called pilot zones where an Israeli withdrawal would take place and the Lebanese army would be deployed.



The US spokesman said the talks would focus on expanding the pilot zone process, resolving all outstanding border issues and working on a comprehensive peace and security agreement.



The Lebanese and Israeli governments have been holding direct political talks for the first time in decades to shore up the ceasefire in the conflict with the militant Islamist group Hezbollah. Hezbollah, however, is not involved in the talks.



The Lebanese government is not a party to the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. Israel and Lebanon also do not officially maintain diplomatic relations with one another.

