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News Türkiye Turkish President Erdoğan, Senegalese counterpart Faye discuss ties

Turkish President Erdoğan, Senegalese counterpart Faye discuss ties

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday held a telephone conversation with Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye. During the call, the two leaders discussed Türkiye-Senegal bilateral relations as well as regional and global developments.

Anadolu Agency TÜRKIYE
Published July 27,2026 06:27 PM
Updated July 27,2026 06:30 PM
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TURKISH PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN, SENEGALESE COUNTERPART FAYE DISCUSS TIES

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye on Monday discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and global issues in a phone call, according to the Turkish Communications Directorate.

Erdoğan said Ankara would continue efforts to achieve the two nations' bilateral trade volume target.

He said expanding cooperation in many areas, particularly investment, would play a key role in that process.

Erdoğan also underlined the critical importance of accelerating cooperation in the defense industry, saying Türkiye would continue to pursue initiatives based on a "win-win" approach.