Turkish President Erdoğan, Senegalese counterpart Faye discuss ties

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye on Monday discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and global issues in a phone call, according to the Turkish Communications Directorate.

Erdoğan said Ankara would continue efforts to achieve the two nations' bilateral trade volume target.

He said expanding cooperation in many areas, particularly investment, would play a key role in that process.

Erdoğan also underlined the critical importance of accelerating cooperation in the defense industry, saying Türkiye would continue to pursue initiatives based on a "win-win" approach.