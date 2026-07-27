BRAZIL RECALLS AMBASSADOR FROM ARGENTINA FOR CONSULTATIONS AFTER PRESIDENT MILEIS REMARKS

Brazil recalls ambassador from Argentina for consultations after President Milei's remarks

Brazil on Sunday summoned its ambassador to Argentina, Julio Bitelli, for consultations following a highly critical speech by Argentinian President Javier Milei.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs initiated the move after Milei delivered a strong address at the Liberal Party (PL) convention Saturday, which formally launched Flavio Bolsonaro's 2026 presidential bid, Globonews reported.

During his remarks, the Argentinian leader attacked socialism and praised a conservative "blue wave" currently sweeping South America. He also sparked outrage by labeling Brazilian Supreme Federal Court Minister Alexandre de Moraes "bald piece of trash" after being denied a request to visit former President Jair Bolsonaro.

Milei expressed his belief that Brazil would soon join other regional neighbors in electing a right-wing leader.

The diplomatic fallout follows the formal nomination of Sen. Flavio Bolsonaro, the US president's ally, as a presidential candidate for Brazil's upcoming election.