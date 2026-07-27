Zelenskyy says Ukraine became stronger during war ‘but not enough to stop Putin’

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday that Ukraine has grown stronger during more than four years of war with Russia but still lacks the military strength needed to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In an interview with Sky News, Zelenskyy said Ukraine has expanded its domestic weapons production, including drones and missiles, and launched long-range strikes inside Russia to increase pressure on Moscow.

"We became so strong as we are now, but not enough to stop Putin," he said.

He said Ukraine's deep-strike campaign aims to bring the consequences of the war to Russia.

"What we try to do (is) make this challenge also for Russians, otherwise they will not feel that the war is everywhere, not only in Ukraine," Zelenskyy said. "That's why we started our deep-strike operations, just to respond."

He also said Ukraine's growing long-range strike capability has disrupted Russian fuel supplies and logistics, increasing pressure on the Kremlin.