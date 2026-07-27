CHINAS XI, BRAZILS LULA DISCUSS BRICS, GLOBAL SOUTH COOPERATION

Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke by telephone with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Monday and reaffirmed Beijing's commitment to closer strategic coordination with Brazil and stronger cooperation within BRICS and the Global South.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said Xi told Lula that China was ready to deepen strategic coordination with Brazil at both bilateral and multilateral levels while sustaining the momentum of building a China-Brazil community with a shared future.

Mao, who shared details of the call on her official X account, said Xi stressed that the two countries should work together to advance the high-quality development of greater BRICS cooperation and "write a new chapter of uniting for strength within the Global South."

Xi also said Beijing "highly values" Brazil's international status and influence and supports Brazil in "safeguarding its sovereignty and independence, opposing external interference, and contributing to maintaining regional and world peace and stability," according to the Xinhua news agency.

China and Brazil are founding members of BRICS, which has expanded in recent years with new members, increasing the bloc's global economic and political influence.



