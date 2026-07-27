UAE condemns Israeli occupiers’ setting on fire of two mosques in West Bank

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) strongly condemned attacks by Israeli occupiers on towns and villages across the occupied West Bank, describing the latest attacks in which two mosques were set on fire as provocative acts against Muslims and manifestations of extremism.

In a statement Sunday, the UAE Foreign Ministry warned against repeated attacks by Israeli occupiers and called on the Israeli government to assume full responsibility, condemn the attacks, and hold those responsible accountable.

It said failure to do so would amount to implicit approval, deepening hatred, racism and instability.

The ministry also urged the international community to fulfill its responsibility to halt Israeli violations and prevent further escalation in the occupied Palestinian territory and wider region.

It stressed the need to support regional and international efforts to revive the Middle East peace process, achieve a just and comprehensive peace, and put an end to illegal practices that threaten the two-state solution.

Earlier Sunday, Israeli occupiers set fire to two mosques in separate attacks across the occupied West Bank, targeting one in the village of Kur south of Tulkarem and another under construction in the town of Qusra south of Nablus, according to Palestinian officials.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa said Israeli occupiers stormed the village of Kur and set fire to the mosque, causing partial damage to the building and its interior.

On Friday, Israeli occupiers backed by the army attacked the Palestinian town of Tell near Nablus, killing four Palestinians. Two Israelis were also killed in a shooting during the confrontation, according to Palestinian and Israeli sources.

Israeli forces also imposed a siege on Nablus and surrounding towns following the violence, carried out mass arrest raids and announced preparations for a wide-scale military operation across the West Bank.

Since October 2023, Israeli forces and occupiers have killed at least 1,182 Palestinians in the West Bank, injured thousands and detained around 24,000, according to official Palestinian figures.