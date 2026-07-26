PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN CONGRATULATES TURKISH WOMENS VOLLEYBALL TEAM OVER FINAL WIN AGAINST BRAZIL

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sunday congratulated the Türkiye women's national volleyball team after it defeated Brazil 3-1 in the 2026 FIVB Volleyball Nations League final to win the title.

"I wholeheartedly congratulate our women's national volleyball team, which made all of Türkiye proud by achieving a great success, defeating Brazil in the Nations League final and becoming champions," Erdoğan said in a post on his NSosyal account.

Separately, in a phone call, President Erdoğan congratulated everyone who contributed to the national team's success, particularly the players and coaching staff.

Türkiye's national women's volleyball team on Sunday defeated Brazil 3-1 in the 2026 FIVB Volleyball Nations League (VNL) final to win the tournament for the second time in their history.

The final was played at the East Asian Games Dome in China's Macau Special Administrative Region, where Türkiye faced world No. 2 Brazil.

Türkiye won the match 3-1 with set scores of 23-25, 25-23, 26-24 and 25-21, securing its second VNL title after its 2023 triumph.