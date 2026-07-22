Trial date proposed as June 2027 for Nicolas Maduro in US court

Federal prosecutors and lawyers for former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores have proposed a June 2027 trial in their US narco-terrorism and drug trafficking case, according to a court filing on Tuesday.

Ahead of a Wednesday court hearing, both sides outlined a proposed timeline for pretrial motions, the exchange of classified evidence, and the trial. US District Judge Alvin Hellerstein could approve the schedule at the hearing, according to ABC News.

Under the proposal, Maduro's sovereign immunity motion would be filed by September, with arguments in November. Other defense motions would be due in January.

Prosecutors said they have already provided most non-classified evidence and expect to turn over most classified materials by November. Both sides reserved the right to seek a trial delay, while prosecutors noted the schedule could change if issues arise involving classified evidence.

Maduro and Flores last appeared in court in March, when defense lawyers unsuccessfully sought dismissal after US sanctions prevented Venezuela from paying their legal fees. The motion was later withdrawn after the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control allowed the couple to receive Venezuelan funds for their defense.

The US brought Maduro and Flores to the US in January following a military operation in Venezuela. They face charges including narco-terrorism and drug trafficking, with prosecutors alleging they worked with drug cartels to move thousands of tons of cocaine into the United States.

"I am innocent. I am not guilty. I am a decent man. I am still president of my country," Maduro said during his January arraignment.



