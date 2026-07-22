3 explosions heard near Sirik in southern Iran

Three explosions were heard Wednesday near the city of Sirik in Iran's southern Hormozgan province, according to the semi-official Fars news agency.

The agency said the explosions were heard minutes earlier near Sirik, without providing further details.

It also reported that residents heard explosions south of Qeshm Island on Wednesday morning.

The exact locations of the explosions remain unknown, Fars said.

The reports came as the US has been carrying out a series of strikes across Iran since last week, while Tehran has responded with strikes targeting facilities and bases it says are used by the US military in several countries across the region.

The exchange of fire has continued despite a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding signed by the US and Iran in June to end the war that began in February and pave the way for a lasting peace agreement.



