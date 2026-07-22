Iraqi premier to visit Iran for talks on gas, regional developments

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zeidi will visit Iran on Thursday at the head of a ministerial delegation to discuss gas cooperation and regional developments following an official invitation from the Iranian president, government spokesman Haider al-Aboudi said Wednesday, according to the Iraqi News Agency.

Al-Aboudi said the issue of restricting weapons to the state has only been discussed in Baghdad, stressing that it is an internal Iraqi matter and will not be discussed in any capital outside Iraq, INA reported.

The gas file will be on the agenda during bilateral talks between Iraq and Iran in line with Iraq's national interests, he said.

Iraq is pursuing an initiative based on diplomatic solutions, particularly regarding current regional developments, al-Aboudi added.

He said Iraq enjoys broad international engagement, adheres to its international commitments and acts in accordance with its national and economic interests.

Iraq has also signed agreements with the US, including understandings to establish alternative oil export routes, the spokesperson said.

He added that the water file will be among the key issues discussed during the prime minister's planned visit to Türkiye later this month.

Al-Aboudi said political forces support the prime minister's efforts to combat corruption, adding that the government will continue its anti-corruption campaign "without exception for anyone, regardless of affiliation or political influence."

On energy and regional trade, al-Aboudi said the Strait of Hormuz crisis remains ongoing and that Iraq has developed alternative export route plans with US companies to safeguard Iraqi exports.

"Iraq has regained its strength, is not part of any conflict axis, rejects interference in other countries' affairs, and is moving toward broader foreign engagement based on its economic interests," he added.

Iraq has recently intensified its campaign against financial and administrative corruption, leading to the detention of several officials and political figures in recent weeks.

The US has intensified attacks on Iran since last week, while Tehran has responded with strikes targeting facilities and bases it says are used by the US military in several countries across the region.

The exchange of fire has continued despite a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding signed by the US and Iran in June to end the war that began in February and pave the way for a lasting peace agreement.



