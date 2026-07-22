Rubio says US remains open to negotiated solutions with Iran

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Wednesday that Washington remains willing to pursue diplomatic solutions with Iran, emphasizing that the US is open to negotiated settlements to resolve differences.

"The United States is always committed to diplomacy. We are open-minded and always willing to engage in negotiated settlements of differences, and that remains true in the case of Iran," Rubio said at a meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the Philippine capital Manila.

He added that Iran has been communicating with Washington both "directly and indirectly" about the possibility of discussions aimed at resolving ongoing tensions.

"The problem we're having right now is that they're not serious about talks.

"If they're serious, we're serious. If they're not, then we will do what is necessary to protect our interests and also the interests of our allies," he said.

Rubio reiterated that Washington's preference remains constructive engagement, provided that any commitments reached through diplomacy are respected.

"The United States remains open and willing to engage in positive, constructive negotiations and talks, so long as the commitments that are made are kept. When those commitments are not kept, which is what's happened in this particular case, then there will be consequences, and that has to happen," he said.