Türkiye, Syria target bilateral trade volume of $10B

Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat announced that Türkiye and Syria aim to reach a bilateral trade volume of $10 billion as soon as possible.

Bolat held a meeting with Qutayba Badawi, head of the Syrian Customs and Border Crossings Authority, on the margins of the Syria Free Trade and Industrial Zones and Investment Forum at the Trade Ministry in Ankara, he said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal on Wednesday.

The bilateral trade volume between the two countries reached a historic peak of $3.7 billion in 2025.

Bolat emphasized the two countries' determination to increase this volume to the $10 billion target set by the presidents of both countries through joint efforts.

The minister shared expectations regarding the review of customs duties, the acceleration of Joint Customs Committee processes, and the strengthening of cooperation at border gates.

Türkiye aims to mobilize the full commercial potential along all border lines, especially in Gaziantep and Aleppo.

The country will continue to work in close contact and cooperation with the Syrian side to strengthen economic integration, which forms the strongest foundation for peace, stability, and social welfare in the region.



